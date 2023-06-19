Mirzapur: A girl, whom police was sending for post-mortem, gained consciousness during treatment after her family members insisted on admitting her to a hospital in Mirzapur.

The strange incident came to light under Santnagar police station area of Mirzapur district on Sunday. The villagers had spotted the girl lying in an unconscious state in the Sirsi canal and thought that she had drowned. They informed police. Upon reaching the spot, police initiated the process to send the body for post-mortem.

The girl's family members, who had reached the spot after being informed by villagers asked police to first take her to a doctor. The girl was taken to Patehra Community Health Centre where she gained consciousness. Pharmacist Ganesh Shankar Tripathi said the young girl was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state. While diagnosing her, her heart rate was found normal and she recovered after some time.

According to police, the girl, named Ravina, daughter of Bhola and resident of Rah Kalan Haudwa village in Santnagar police station area, was found in the Sirsi Canal, one and a half kilometers from her house. Her family members said that she was mentally unstable and had left the house without informing him.

According to the family members of the girl, she was missing from the house for two hours. Santnagar police station in-charge Arvind Saroj said they were informed by locals about a body in the canal. "We visited the spot and thought it to be a drowning case. As per the usual protocol we were sending the body for post-mortem. It is good that the girl survived and her condition is stated to be stable," police said.

The girl's parents were overjoyed to get their daughter back. "Ravina is mentally unstable and it is likely that she slipped into the canal. She is alive and that is all that matters to us," said the girl's relative.