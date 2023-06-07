DEAD COW AT GAUSHALA IN UTTAR PRADESHS KASGANJ DRAGGED WITH TRACTOR VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Kasganj: Videos showing dead cows at a gaushala (cow shelter) in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh have caused an uproar with locals accusing the authorities of negligence. In the viral videos being widely shared on the Internet, a man can be seen dragging a dead cow tied to his tractor with a rope. Another video showed many cows lying dead unattended at the gaushala in Nawada village of Patiali block in Kasganj district.

Surjit, a local villager Surjit claimed that some videos are from Feb. this year while one has been shot on June 6. Surjit said that the condition of animals in Nawada's Gaushala is miserable due to negligence by the authorities. The animals are not getting enough fodder, nor are they being treated on time, Surjit claimed.

“On June 6, 2023, when we went to the Gaushala, we saw that three animals were dead and one animal was on the verge of death,” he said. According to Surjit the man seen dragging a dead cow with his tractor is the village head's son. Surjit said that the animals at the village cow shelter have been subjected to cruelty for many years.

“When this plight could not be tolerated, we made the video viral (to catch attention of authorities),” Surjit said. Chief Veterinary Officer Kasganj, Dr. Manoj Kumar Aggarwal, told ETV Bharat that after coming across the viral video, he inspected Nawada Gaushala on Tuesday evening itself. “The condition which is being shown in the video is not the same at the Gaushala.

One animal died due to flatulence. Animals have been vaccinated here on Tuesday,” Dr Aggarwal said. Village head Devendra Baghel when asked about his son dragging the dead animal with the tractor, did not comment on the matter.