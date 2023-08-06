Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) : Today is the third day of the survey of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) being conducted in the Gyanvapi mosque campus. Since a large number of people are gathering near the survey venue, the police took elaborate security arrangements. Machines and radars are likely to be used in today's survey.

In the three-day survey, many evidences of the temple have been found, the lawyer for the Hindu side claimed, adding that pieces of idols have been found inside the premises and in the basement. The survey on Sunday will continue from 8 am to 5 pm. Along with the ASI team, the lawyers of the Hindu and Muslim sides are also staying at the spot of survey.

In the first two days, the primary stage of the ASI survey has been completed and the second stage will be taken up today. Already, the survey team collected pieces of stone, antiquity of the wall, foundation samples, artifacts of the walls, soil, antiquity of the remains, grain grains, traces of the western walls, whitewash on the wall, including ash and lime in the brick. Many samples have been collected.

Late night the Muslim side issued a statement

Joint Secretary Anjuman Intezamia Masjid SM Yasin issued a statement late on Saturday night, saying that after the decision of the Supreme Court, they have decided to cooperate in the ASI survey. Cooperated in the survey for the whole day on Saturday. But, the way the enemies of the society are trying to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading unrestrained and baseless news beyond truth, it is highly condemnable, he added.

Joint Secretary Anjuman Intezamia Masjid has said that during this time an attempt is being made to create a frightening situation during the survey and, if it is not curbed, they will be forced to boycott by Sunday evening.

Remains of idols and evidence of temple

On Saturday, four teams prepared maps of Gyanvapi Hall, Basement, West Wall, Outer Wall and Central. During the survey, evidence of the remains of idols and temples has been found in the premises, the Hindu side claimed. GPR is going to come in one to two days, due to which everything will be clear. He said that some pieces of idols have been found in 3D imaging, satellite mapping (framing-scanning). Remains of ancient temple have also been found.