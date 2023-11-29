Hathras: In a horrific incident of sexual assault, a Dalit woman, who was walking with an acquaintance was allegedly abducted and gangraped by two youths in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. Police have arrested both the accused following a complaint by the victim at the concerned police station.

A police official said that the incident is believed to have taken place on Monday afternoon. In her complaint, the woman said that she was walking with an acquaintance when the accused duo abducted her near a government hospital in Sikandrarau Kotwali area of Hathras district. According to CO Dr. Anand Kumar, the victim said in her complaint that both the accused came out of a bush of acacia trees in the near the government hospital and beat her and the acquaintance with sticks.

After this, both the accused took her behind the bushes and gang-raped her, the woman said. She said that the accused duo ran away after sexually assaulting her. She further said that the accused threatened to kill her if she complained to the police. CO Dr. Anand Kumar said that following the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case of gangrape and arrested both the accused.