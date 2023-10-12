Kaushambi (UP): A Dalit man was shot dead allegedly by a fellow villager over a minor dispute, police said here on Thursday. Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said Ramnewaz Raidas (35) was shot dead by Dhumai village resident Rahul Vishwakarma after an argument.

A 16-year-old girl was also injured in the attack, he said. According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night in area under the Saini police station. Raidas reportedly spilled water in front of his house, Rahul objected to it and an argument broke out between them. The matter escalated and Rahul shot at the victim with a country-made pistol, killing him on the spot, they said.