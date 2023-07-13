CROW ENTANGLED IN KITE THREAD IN UP RESCUED AFTER A CALL FROM BJP MP MANEKA GANDHI

Aligarh: A crow, which was trapped in a mobile tower in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, was rescued after three days on the orders of Bharatiya Janata Praty (BJP) MP Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday. The crow was trapped in a tower about 35 feet high. According to sources, after receiving the information about a crow being trapped in the mobile tower, the team of Jeev Daya Foundation reached Maulana Azad Nagar of the Quarsi Police Station area.

Sources said that the team also informed the fire department, station in charge and mobile tower company. However, the government departments were not ready for the rescue operation. On receiving the information, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi called the government authorities for a rescue operation to save the crow.

On receiving a call from the BJP MP, the fire department took the matter seriously and started the rescue operation. The rescue operation lasted for six hours and the crow was saved successfully. Asha Sisodia, Director of Jeev Daya Foundation, said, "The crow's wings were trapped in the string of the kite, due to which the crow got stuck in the tower of a mobile network company. The wings were stuck in the string in such a way that it was unable to free itself."

According to Asha Sisodia, at first, the fire department did not take the matter seriously. However, after receiving a call from MP Maneka Gandhi, they started a rescue operation for the crow. Amid the rain, the fire department's rescue operation went on for about six hours. After this, the crow was saved successfully, she said.