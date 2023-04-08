CRIMINALS WHO TERRORISED PEOPLE ARE NOW WETTING THEIR PANTS IN UP SAYS YOGI ADITYANATH

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that criminals and gangsters who earlier used to torment people with extortion calls and abduct them with brazen disregard for the law are now wetting their pants after being sentenced by courts.

Speaking at the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of a bottling plant in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said that people are witnessing how those who earlier had scant regard for the law are now running for their lives.

" They are wetting their pants when the court sentences them. People can see it. The mafia who used to terrorize people and make extortion calls to businessmen and abduct them, are now at their wit's end and running for their lives," said Yogi.

His remarks come days after MP/MLA court held gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and two others guilty in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case and awarded them life imprisonment. Before being taken to jail by the police, Ahmed expressed apprehension that he might be killed.

The police cavalcade stopped in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh during the journey to allow Ahmed to answer nature's call. Asked by reporters whether he was scared, Ahmed shot back saying "What fear."

The Chief Minister claimed that six years ago Uttar Pradesh was known for riots and anarchy adding that this year when riots have broken out in other States on Ram Navami, there is peace and rule of law in Uttar Pradesh.

" As many as 33 lakh people reached Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram and there was no trouble. More than a thousand processions were taken out in the state on Ram Navami with Hindus and Muslims showering flowers on them. Now there is a shower of flowers in the State instead of bombs," said Yogi.