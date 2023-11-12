Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) : A young man operating a coaching center was shot dead when he was sleeping in his centre premises in Jafrabad area of ​​the Jaunpur district on Saturday night. He used to sleep there at night. Tension gripped the area after the incident. SP Jaunpur, CO City and police station reached the spot and investigated the crime. The family members have filed a complaint against unknown persons.

Shot in sleep at coaching center: CO Kuldeep Kumar Gupta said that Ajay Kushwaha, son of Alok Maurya, resident of Gaddipur village of Zafarabad area, used to run a coaching center in the village itself. His coaching used to start as early as four in the morning. He often used to sleep at the center itself.

Even on Saturday he was sleeping in the centre when he was shot dead in the night. Following this, a huge crowd of people gathered at the spot. On receiving information about the incident, SP Dr. Ajay Pal Sharma, Police Station President Jafrabad Kishore Chaubey and SOG team also reached there. Police is investigating the incident from all angles. Four teams have been formed to uncover the incident.

Family members said - No enmity with anyone: Ajay's family members said that he was shot in the chest. They said their family had no enmity with anyone and also there is no information about Ajay's dispute any dispute with anyone. Earlier, Ajay used to sleep at the center with two to three other people, but on Saturday night he was alone. He was shot between one and three in the wee hours of the night. The family wanted the police to investigate the entire matter seriously and arrest the killers soon.