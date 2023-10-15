High-voltage drama ensued over distribution of stolen donkeys at police station in Agra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A surprising case came to light from Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. A high-voltage drama went on for several hours at Pinahat Police Station regarding the ownership of two donkeys. During this time a crowd gathered in front of the police station. Late in the evening, the police organised a party for the donkeys by setting up a chaupal on both sides. Where one party agreed to take one donkey each. Setting up a chaupal for donkeys by the police on the station premises has become a topic of discussion.

The incident took place in the Thari locality of Pinahat Police Station area. Farmer Mahendra Singh told the police that a few months ago his two donkeys, which went to graze in the fields, disappeared from there. He searched extensively for the donkeys, but could not find any trace of them. He told the police that he planned to buy a new donkey in the place of the old donkeys. For this, he started roaming in the surrounding areas to find where he could buy donkeys.

The victim, Mahendra Singh, told Pinahat Police Station head Neeraj Pawar that recently he came to know that farmer Amar Singh, a resident of Ramnagar, Firozabad, was selling donkeys, so he reached his house on the pretext of buying the donkey. There he saw both his donkeys. Immediately, he told farmer Amar Singh that both those donkeys belonged to him. After this, an uproar started there and thereafter issue reached the police station. Later, Mahendra Singh lodged a complaint at Pinahat Police Station alleging that his donkeys were stolen. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case and agreed to help farmer Mahendra Singh.

On Saturday, the police reached the house of farmer Amar Singh, a resident of Ramnagar in Firozabad, with the victim Mahendra Singh. The police recovered both the donkeys, loaded them in a lorry and took them to Pinahat police station. After this, farmer Amar Singh and people from his side also reached Pinahat police station. At the police station, farmer Amar Singh told the police that he had bought both the donkeys from the market. When the police asked from which market he bought the donkeys, Amar Singh did not give a proper reply.