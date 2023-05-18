Ghazipur: In a bizarre incident, a crazy lover smeared vermillion on the bride's forehead amid the ongoing wedding rituals leaving the groom dumbfounded. The marriage got cancelled and the youth was arrested by the police for allegedly harassing the girl for the last seven years.

The incident took place in a village under Biron police station area on Tuesday night. The groom's procession arrived at the village in a grand manner. They were served refreshments after which, the wedding rituals started. The bride and the groom were called on the stage for the garlanding ritual. They had just completed garlanding each other when the accused youth arrived at the stage with vermillion in his hand. Before relatives and guests understood what was happening, the youth smeared the vermillion on the bride's forehead.

The act led to commotion in the venue and the groom refused to marry the girl. After which, the groom along with his relatives and guests return home.

Also Read: Groom refuses to turn up to wedding in Hyderabad citing 'old cot' gifted by in-laws

SP Omveer Singh said guests present at the wedding caught hold of the youth and started beating him. When police got information about the incident, they reached the spot and arrested the accused. Singh said it was a case of one-sided love. The lover wanted to marry the girl but the latter did not have the same feelings for him, police said. "During investigation it was found that the girl's marriage was fixed last year. But, the accused broke her marriage and threatened the girl. A case was also registered against the youth at that time," police said.

In connection with the present incident, relatives of the girl have yet again lodged a complaint against the accused. They alleged that the accused was harassing the girl for the last seven years and has also made many videos. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail, police said.