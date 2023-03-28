Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) : Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who is the main accused in the 2023 Umesh Pal murder case, was also an accused in the 2007 Umesh Pal kidnap case. A Prayagraj court, which delivered its verdict in this kidnap case today, held Atiq guilty. This is the first conviction for the gangster. Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf is also one of the accused in this case.

Amid unprecedented security, the accused gangsters were brought from Naini Central Jail here to the Prayagraj MP-MLA court. Atiq Ahmed and his gang were accused of kidnapping Umesh Pal after the latter ignored their threats and went ahead standing as a witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Umesh Pal refused to withdraw from the case.

There were over 11 accused in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. One of the accused Ansar has passed away. Another accused Farhan is lodged in Naini Central Jail, where both Atiq and his brother Ashraf were brought from Sabarmati and Bareilly jails respectively for the purpose of producing them in the court today in the kidnap case.

Following this, tensions rose in Prayagraj and high security is posted at the residence of the victim Umesh Pal's residence to give protection to his family members. Umesh Pal's wife and mother demanded a death sentence be awarded to Atiq Ahmed for the cold-blooded murder he had committed. They said that they had lost everything after the Umesh Pal murder.

Umesh Pal's wife expressed apprehension that if allowed to go scot-free, the gangsters would target their family once again. Police mounted high security at Naini jail as well following the lodging of three members of the Atiq Ahmed family there at the same time. Along with Atiq and Ashram, Atiq's second son Ali Ahmed was also lodged in this jail for several months.