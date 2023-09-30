COURT TO GIVE VERDICT ON HANDING OVER OF KEYS TO BASEMENT AT GYANVAPI MOSQUE COMPLEX TO DM ON OCT 4

Varanasi: The ongoing hearing on a plea seeking possession of keys to the basement at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to the district magistrate of Varanasi was completed today. The court has reserved its verdict for October 4.

The basement, known as Vyas ji ka Tehkhana, which was earlier used for worship was barricaded and locked by the authorities. During the hearing held on Friday, the court had given time to the lawyer of Vishwanath Temple Trust to present his side. The lawyer of the temple trust presented his views and after listening to both the parties, the court, completing the hearing today. T

he next hearing of the case has been listed on Wednesday when it will pronounce its verdict. The petitioner had sought that the key be handed over to Varanasi district magistrate apprehending that one could tamper the contents there.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee's application requesting the court to disclose the name of the party who moved the application for transferring the Gyanvapi mosque title case to some other court. The court stated that the identity of the applicant in the hearing is unimportant and what's important is the sanctity of the court proceedings.

Also, the district court of Varanasi rejected a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee to stop the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex and cited that the survey was being done on the orders of the Supreme Court and Allahabad High Court.