Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The craze of driving among youths has shifted from bike to car. Their admissions to driving schools are continuously on the rise. The youth, who want to make a career in driving are also getting good money in foreign countries.

But they need to have knowledge of foreign style - left-hand driving. An initiative for this has now been taken in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The state's first left-hand driving track is being built here. Under it, along with providing training on how to drive, youth will also be helped in getting a job.

After training, you will get a chance to drive in Gulf countries: After training on the first left-hand driving track being prepared in Varanasi, it will be easy for the youth to get driving jobs in Gulf and foreign countries. The training will start on the track from December and the first batch of 30 people will leave for the Gulf countries in February. Preparations have started for this.

Today, due to the increasing craze for vehicles, there is a need for a driving school. At the same time, the youth, who want to drive cars in foreign countries have no option but to learn left-hand driving. In such a situation, this effort is going to prove to be a big step for these youth. This will also help in employment.

One kilometer training track is being built in Karaundi: The first left-hand driving track is being prepared inside the campus of ITI Karaundi. Soon cars with left-side steering will start running here. A track is being built in an area of one kilometer. There will be greenery on both sides of the track and the track is being prepared with RCC in the middle. A car with left-hand steering is being run as a trial on a track. All the people, who come here, will be given theory and practical training for about a month. In this, theory will be taught in the classes for 15 days, and practical lessons will be imparted on the track for 15 days. There will be three to four turns on the track.

The track is being prepared at a cost of about one crore: Amit Kumar, Project Manager of the National Skill Development Corporation said that funds for the first left-hand driving track have already been released. "Right now we are finalizing the vendor. This will be done this month. The work for the driving school will by November end or early December. The estimated cost of the project would be Rs around Rs one crore and the work is expected to be completed within one to one and a half months," said Amit Kumar.

A batch of thirty people from Varanasi will drive abroad: Amit Kumar added, "Our track will be completed by mid-January itself. We will start training people in late January or early February. In the first batch, we are scheduling two batches of 15 each. After this, we will try to send 30 people abroad in one batch. India has a young generation."

"Those who want to work, who need work and can do better work, have a chance. After learning from here, the payment you will get in foreign countries will be much higher. This will definitely benefit them. When foreign currency comes to our country, the country also gets a lot of benefits from it," he added.

400 people will be given jobs in other sectors: Amit Kumar said there is a lot of craze for left-hand driving in countries like the United Arab Emirates. "Keeping this in view, the youth here are being prepared. Those who will be trained will be granted visas and sent for driving in foreign countries. 400 people will be given jobs in other sectors. For this, the appointment process has started from November 4. The recruitment process will be completed in ITI of Karaundi. After checking everyone's documents, they will be sent for jobs abroad. In these, they will be given placement for the roles of security guard, helper, and other posts," added Amit Kumar.

The first left-hand side steering driving track is being built under the Skill India International Centre. The government is trying to ensure that youth can drive vehicles on the roads of foreign countries. They will be given free training. The training has been designed on the lines of international tracks.