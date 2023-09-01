COPS GET YOUTH SLAPPED BY FRIEND IN KANPUR POLICE COMMISSIONER ORDERS PROBE

Kanpur: Days after a seven-year-old boy from Muzaffarnagar was beaten up by his classmates on instructions from their teacher, a similar incident came to light in Kanpur where policemen have been accused of getting a youth slapped by his friend.

The incident took place in Lal Bungalow under Chakeri police station area in Kanpur. Diljot, a local resident who lives at his aunt's house, got beaten up by his friend, allegedly on the instruction of the sub-inspector at Shiv Godavari outpost in Chakeri. Diljot's mother Amarpreet Kaur filed a complaint to the Police Commissioner in this regard. Following which, the Police Commissioner has ordered ACP Chakeri Amarnath Yadav to investigate into the matter.

Diljot's mother Amarpreet told ETV Bharat that her son owns a shop in Barra area where he sells bangles. Two days back, after shutting down the shop at night, he was returning home with his friend when constables suddenly stopped him near Lal Bungalow and allegedly misbehaved with him.

Diljot asked the cops as to why they were ill-treating him and told police to file a case against him if he has committed any mistake. In response, constables asked Diljot's friend to slap him and took him to Shiv Godavari outpost. Diljot alleged that the outpost in-charge abused him and when he made his mother talk to the inspector, the latter allegedly threatened them.

After this, the outpost in-charge took Diljot to his room and instructed his friend to slap him several times. Hurt by the incident, Diljot tried to commit suicide after returning home but his sister somehow stopped him, his mother alleged.

Refuting the allegations of manhandling Diljot, ACP Chakeri Amarnath said that Diljot and his friend had misbehaved with the constables as a result of which they scolded them. Police Commissioner's staff officer Ashok Singh said that a complaint has been received in this matter which has been forwarded to DCP East.