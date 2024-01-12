Agra: A Uttar Pradesh Police personnel has landed in trouble for slapping a youth during an anti-encroachment drive in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday with the purported video of the incident being widely shared on social media. In the few seconds odd video which has gone viral on the Internet, a young man is seen engaged in a heated argument with an elderly man.

A policeman standing nearby is seen pushing the young man aside and slaps him. ETV Bharat does not confirm the authenticity of the video. Sources said that the incident is from Chhatriyapura village of Fatehabad in Agra district. It is learnt that at 8.50 am on Thursday morning in village Chhatriyapura, a young man informed the police about the encroachment of government land by a party in the village.

After receiving information, Dial-112 police reached the spot within some time. It is alleged that the police started making the complainant youth and another villager sit in the police vehicle number QRT-27. When the young man protested against this, he was slapped by the policeman. The youth alleged that the cop slapped him and abused him without any provocation.