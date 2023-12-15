Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh): A special court in Sonbhadra on Friday will pronounce the quantum of punishment to BJP MLA Ramdular Gond who was held guilty of raping a minor girl in 2014. Gond, BJP MLA from the Duddhi seat was on Tuesday convicted of raping the minor nine years ago. The victim's brother said that they would also demand compensation for the victim. The victim's brother also said that justice was done as the man who raped his sister is in jail now.

The victim's brother said, "Ramdular Gond raped my sister in 2014. After that, she gave birth to a girl child. The child is now eight years old. We will demand maintenance for the child as we are worried about her future. We have also been threatened several times to withdraw the case. As Gond was an MLA and very influential, we often got scared. It became very difficult for us to pursue the case. He even offered us money to withdraw the case, but we refused."

"My sister was a teenager when the incident took place and she got scared. He threatened my sister that if she told anyone in the family, he would kill us all. My sister was a teenager when the incident took place and she got scared. He threatened my sister that if she told anyone in the family, he would kill us all. When she narrated her ordeal to me, I went to the local police station and submitted a written complaint against Gond," the victim's brother added.

He further said, "Even today, Gond's family members are threatening us. When Gond was in jail, his son continuously threatened us. We have written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding security after the threats. We have also registered a case against Gond's son on the Jansunwai portal. We hope that action will be taken against him as well."