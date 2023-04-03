Meerut: The head constable of Delhi police, who was on security duty at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, has been missing since March 26, the police said. The head constable has been identified as Gopichand, a resident of Pohalli village in the Sardhana area of Meerut. Gopichand was on a 13-day leave. Gopichand's brother Aditya Maurya said that Gopichand visited home after taking leave. On March 26, he received a call and he left the house with the bike saying that he would return in a while. Aditya further stated that he didn't return since then and his mobile phone was also switched off.

Also read Five arrested for attacking police in Rajasthan's Ganganagar; villagers allege cops were drunk

After this, Gopichand's family lodged a complaint with the Sardhana Police Station. The family members appealed to the SSP as well. The Meerut police could not extract the details of calls received on Gopichand's mobile phone. SP Rural Anirudh Kumar said, "Gopichand's wife lodged a missing complaint about her husband. The complaint was registered on March 30. The investigation is underway."

Also read: Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan shoots dead head constable in Kanker

Earlier, a head constable posted in Panipat's Tehsil Camp sent in his resignation letter to the Superintendent of Police, being fed up with the corruption in his department. Head Constable Ashish, while resigning levelled serious allegations against police personnel of his own department, and asked the authorities to either take action against the corrupt officials or accept his resignation.