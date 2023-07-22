Constable buys shoes for 80-year-old-man in UP, who came to police station to lodge a complaint

Kanpur: A video breaking the myth of police's inhuman behaviour towards the people surfaced online. On Friday, Nishant Tomar, a constable from Kanpur Police Commissionerate, put new shoes on an elderly man. During that time those who were present on the spot became emotional, and even the constable's eyes, too, became moist. This video went viral on social media and the cop was applauded for his gesture.

A few days ago the old man approached the Commissioner of Police to lodge a complaint. At that time, he had worn torn shoes. On Friday, again the old man reached the Kanpur Police Commissionerate, and the constable identified the old man with the same torn shoes. After this, the constable immediately bought new shoes from the market near the Police Commissioner's office and helped the old man to put on the shoes.

The old man blessed the constable and said, "Help others, who are in need and change the myth of society on police behaviour towards the citizens". The old man identified as Raj Bahadur (80) of Sadh Police Station reached the Kanpur Police Commissionerate on Friday with his complaint. In his complaint, Raj Bahadur informed the police that someone was forcefully trying to occupy his house."

Also read: Watch: Cop in uniform feeding peacock daily at UP's Hardoi, viral video

"He had come to the Police Commissionerate office a few days ago. Then I saw his shoes, which were in very bad condition. The shoes were torn all around. At that time, I thought that I would help him, but then he left the police station. On Friday, when he again came to the Police Commissioner's office with a complaint. Then I got a chance and quickly went to a nearby shop and brought shoes for him," Constable Nishant Tomar said.