CONGRESS UP JODO YATRA TO CONNECT PEOPLE LEAVES FOR AMROHA

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): The Congress' 'UP Jodo Yatra', which kicked off from Saharanpur district on December 20, reached the Bijnor district headquarters on Saturday. The yatra will leave for Amroha from Nehtaur in Bijnor via Noorpur on Sunday evening and is set to culminate in Lucknow in the first week of January. The yatra is aimed at creating an atmosphere in favour of Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The yatra was welcomed with flowers at various places. Congress state president and former minister Ajay Rai said that the yatra is working to connect farmers, labourers and people from all sections of the society. In Bijnor district headquarters yesterday, yatras were taken out in different areas.

The yatra that reached Nehtaur via Shakti Chowk, Jaji Chowk, Ramlila Maidan of Bijnor, will leave for Amroha via Nehtaur via Noorpur on Sunday. Thousands of people extended their support for the yatra and have made it a huge success. People from all walks of life are continuously joining the yatra. Through the yatra, effort is underway to connect farmers, middle-class people and others.

Ajay Rai said that the voices of people are being suppressed in the BJP government. "Be it the issue of MP suspension or insult of players like Sakshi Malik, the BJP is shutting down the voice of common people. The yatra is being welcomed by the common people of the state. Through their participation, people are offering their support to the Congress.