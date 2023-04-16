CONGRESS LEADER MARRIES IN HURRY AFTER FINDING OUT POLL SEAT IS RESERVED FOR WOMEN

RampurUttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh s Rampur Municipal Council president Mamum Shah Khan after finding a bride for himself within 45 hours got married on Saturday realising that his pollbound seat was reserved for women As soon as the election was announced the 45yearold leader found a bride for himself in a hurry and got married in Rampur at 11 pm on Saturday However the last nomination date for the Municipal President is April 17The Congress leader got married in a private marriage hall Several political leaders attended the marriage and congratulated the couple Talking to the media Khan thanked the guests who attended the meeting When asked about getting married in a hurry Khan said I should have got married long ago but was busy in politics and other activities so I didn t get time to get married Also read Gujarat Six AAP corporators join ruling BJP in Surat civic body The municipal elections are ahead and people need me but the seat is reserved for women After that my colleagues advised me to contest the elections and I accepted their suggestions I will serve the people of Ranpur along with my wife Earlier while talking to ETV Bharat Shah said that he has been in student politics for a long time Then he came into politics and continued to serve the people of Rampur He claimed that regardless of time be it night or early morning he always stood for the people Due to this social service he could not find time to get married