Prayagraj A local Congress leader in Prayagraj has taken the internet by storm for demanding Bharat Ratna for slain gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed who was assassinated last week This sensational statement from Rajkumar Singh Rajju who is also a Congress councillor candidate has gone viral The video also showed Congress city president Pradeep Mishra Anshuman stopping him from completing his statementThe viral video shows that Rajkumar Singh Rajju had even paid a visit to Atiq Ahmed s grave hoisted the tricolour there saluted him and said Atiq Amar Rahe Long Live Atiq He also read the first verse of the Quran by sitting by the side of his grave In his statement he also blamed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Atiq Ahmed s murder The Prayagraj police have arrested the Congress leaderAlso read Patna Hunt on for sloganeer Raees for declaring AtiqAshraf as martyrsThe Congress candidate from Ward number 43 explained that if SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav can get the Padma Vibhushan why cannot Atiq Ahmed get the Bharat Ratna posthumously He demanded that Atiq s last rites be done with full state honours The Congress was swift to distance itself from Rajju s statement The party has also expelled him for six years the Congress city president said It may also withdraw his candidature for the corporator s election In an attempt to cover up Congress city president Mishra said that Rajju s mental condition is not stableAtiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed by three youths posing as journalists during a media interaction while the duo were being escorted by the Prayagraj police for medical examination Atiq was convicted by a Prayagraj Court in the Umesh Pal murder case