New Delhi : Congress Parliamentary Party Chairman Sonia Gandhi is yet to take a final decision on attending the monumental Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Reacting to reports on Sonia Gandhi likely to attend the consecration ritual, Congress sources said that a decision on this is not yet taken.

In the past few days, speculation is rife in the national political circles that the Congress former chief will attend the Ram Lalla consecration or she will send a delegation of her party to the prestigious event. All eyes are on the decision of the leading opposition party in the country with regard to its presence at the Ayodhya temple event, which comes just two to three months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A few days ago, high level representatives of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khsetra Trust have personally handed over invitation letters to both Sonia Gandhi and Congress present national president Mallikharjun Kharge for the Ram Mandir event.