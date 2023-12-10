CONFERENCE HELD TO REMOVE MISCONCEPTIONS AMONG PEOPLE ON MUSLIM PERSONAL LAW BOARD

Lucknow: A discussion was held at the Shariat conference about giving the woman a share in her father's property. Many people believe that Sharia law gives the daughter a fixed share in her father's property, but in many cases, daughters do not get their share. The speaker said that Muslims should give their daughters a share in their properties.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board Working Committee held a Shariat conference at Darul Uloom Farangi Mahali Hall in Aishbagh on Saturday. The conference was inaugurated by Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali and presided over by Asif Ahmed Bastavi. Maulana Bastavi said women have been given great importance, respect and rights in Islam. The mother's lap is the child's first school and the responsibility of managing the house rests only with the woman. Therefore, providing women a share in their father's property can be the first step.

Maulana Farangi Mahali said that the Personal Law Board was established in 1973, which is the body of Indian Muslims. Its basic objectives are the maintenance of the Shariat and the unity of the Muslim community. He said that followers of all religions have the constitutional freedom to follow their laws. Similarly, Muslims also have these rights and privileges.

He said that it is important to clarify that the foundation of the Muslim Personal Law Board is the Quran Kareem and Hadith Pak, and the purpose of this conference is to remove misconceptions among the people related to the Muslim Personal Law Board.

Maulana Md Nasrullah Nadvi spoke on women's inheritance and said that Islam is the first religion that has given women a share in the property of their parents, husband and son as per Sharia. He said that the Muslim Personal Law Board has ordered that shares in the property should be given to the mother, sister, wife, daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, step-sister, grandmother and grandmother. These parts have been determined by the Quran-e-Pak.