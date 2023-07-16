COMPLAINT FILED IN MP MLA COURT AGAINST DIGVIJAYA SINGH FOR SOCIAL MEDIA POST ON EX RSS CHIEF GOLWALKAR

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A complaint has been filed in the MP-MLA court against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh for allegedly sharing a controversial post on former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar, also known as "Guruji" on the social media.

The complaint was filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, who is the convenor of the BJP's Kashi region legal cell. An application was filed in the court of Civil Judge Junior Division Alka on Saturday, July 15 regarding the matter. The court fixed July 18 for recording statement and evidence, Tripathi said.

Tripathi alleged that Singh, through his official Twitter account, has caused social hatred and tarnished the image of the RSS by publishing and broadcasting factless and fabricated photos and misleading information about Golwalkar.

Tripathi further alleged that such false facts are being propagated deliberately by Singh with the intention of creating enmity in society and tarnishing the image of the RSS, he alleged.

Recently Singh Tweeted a picture of a page carrying several controversial comments quoted to MS Golwalkar. Golwalkar, who was the second 'Sarsanghachalak' was quoted as saying he would rather live under British rule than have equal rights given to Dalits, backwards, and Muslims. Some other controversial comments were also attributed to him.

Golwalkar, who was popularly known as "Guruji" headed the organisation from 1940-73. The Madhya Pradesh Police have already lodged two FIRs against Singh for his post, one in Indore and the other in Ujjain. Golwalkar was the longest-serving chief of the RSS.

