COMMON PEOPLE BARRED FROM VISITING AYODHYA FROM JAN 20 22 FOR RAM TEMPLE CONSECRATION

Amethi: Common people have been prohibited from visiting Ayodhya two days prior to the Ram Temple consecration on January 22 in view of the security arrangements that would be brought in place for the ceremonies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a host of dignitaries from across the country are expected to attend the event.

Ayodhya-bound bus and train tickets have been cancelled from January 20 to 22 and people from the district have been asked not to visit Ayodhya in this period, District Magistrate Amethi Rakesh Kumar Mishra said. He added that security arrangements in Ayodhya would be enhanced for the inaugural ceremony and hotels would also be over crowded.

Police have been asked to prevent entry of people from other districts to Ayodhya during this period while village heads and officials of the panchayats have also been asked to inform people accordingly, an official said.

Earlier, PM Modi during his visit to Ayodhya on December 30, had also appealed to people not to come to Ayodhya on 22 January. "You have waited for more than 550 years. Wait for some more time. It is not possible for everyone to come to Ayodhya on consecration. The Ram devotees are requested to come to Ayodhya after the consecration. I request with folded hands to light Ram Jyoti in your house and celebrate Deepawali on 22 January," OM Modi had said.

A temporary hospital has been set up near the temple complex and medical team from Lucknow comprising 17 specialists and 75 doctors would be deployed on the occasion It has been learnt that doctors from six districts of Lucknow division have been shifted to Ayodhya for the event leaving hospitals apprehending that OPD and surgeries might be affected. Many hospitals are also reluctant to release their specialists and have urged for selecting doctors from the smallers hospitals.

According to the officials of the Directorate General of Health, the hospital set up near temple complex will have arrangements for 1200 beds from January 15 to February 15. There are also talks of arranging a 50-bed ICU and ventilators. The CHC along with five major hospitals of Ayodhya have been identified for this.