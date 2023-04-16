COMMITTED THE MURDER AFTER BEING MISLED BY SOMEONE MOTHER OF ONE OF ATIQS KILLERS

Banda Uttar Pradesh A day after criminal turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj the family members of one of three shooters arrested in the case Lovelesh said that that he was spoiled due to wrong company Speaking to ETV Bharat Lovelesh s mother Asha Tiwari said that Lovelesh was a religious person but was spoiled by bad company She also said that Lovelesh had earlier gone to jail for slapping a girl under the influence of alcohol He has done this only after being misled by someone said Asha He had come home a week back I spoke to him After that he left His phone was also switched off said Asha She also said that they are finding it hard to believe that Lovelesh committed such murder adding that he used to speak to people very politely and also helped them often Asha said that they came to know about Lovelesh s involvement in the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf from TV She also said that Lovelesh had very little contact with his familyAlso Read Posed as journalists to kill Atiq Ahmed Shooters reveal in FIRMeanwhile the three accused including Lovelesh have told police during interrogation that they wanted to make a name for themselves by eliminating Atiq and his brother Ashraf police sources saidSpeaking to reporters Rajesh Kumar Maurya SHO Shahganj police station said that the three killers have been identified as Lavlesh Tiwari 22 of Banda Mohit alias Sunny 23 of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya 18 of Kasganj He also said that the accused have been booked under sections 302 punishment for murder and 307 attempt to murder of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Arms Act The SHO said that Lovelesh suffered injuries during crossfiring and is currently undergoing treatment at Swaroop Rani Medical College here