CM YOGI VISITS HOSPITAL ENQUIRES ABOUT HEALTH OF TODDLER INJURED IN LUCKNOW COURT SHOOTOUT

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the trauma centre of King George's Medical University (KGMU) and enquired about the health of a one-and-a-half-years-old girl who was injured in a shootout on a court premises here. Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead and a police constable was also injured in the incident that took place on Wednesday.

Adityanath reached the ward where Lakshmi, who suffered bullet injury, was admitted to and enquired about her health, tried to talk to her even as the girl, who is on oxygen support, gazed at him. The chief minister also touched her forehead and gave her chocolates. Chief Medical Superintendent Sandeep Tiwari told PTI that the condition of the girl and the police constable is stable.

"The girl is on oxygen support and her condition is stable. In the next 5-6 hours, we will be operating her to take out the bullet stuck in her body. Free treatment is being provided to the girl. The chief minister has also assured her parents that she would be given best treatment. He has asked the university to inform the government if anything was needed for the treatment," Tiwari said.

Doctors said the bullet entered the girl's body from behind and pierced through skin and was located on the side of the chest. While gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on the premises of the court in Lucknow, the girl and constable Lal Mohammad suffered bullet injuries.

The assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav (24), a resident of Jaunpur district, was caught on the spot after the shooting took place right outside a courtroom at around 4 pm, police said. Eyewitnesses said the assailant was dressed as a lawyer and fired around six shots. The accused was beaten by the lawyers and is also undergoing treatment in the hospital and his condition was also stated to be stable.

The chief minister formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. The assailant opened fire when Jeeva (48), who was serving a life term in a Lucknow jail, was brought to the court for hearing in a case, police officials said.

A resident of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, Jeeva is an accused in the murder cases of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai and former state minister Brahm Dutta Dwivedi as well as in 22 other cases, including those of fraud and criminal conspiracy. (PTI)