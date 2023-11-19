CM ADITYANATH MAYAWATI EXTEND WISHES TO PEOPLE OF UP ON CHHATH PUJA

Lucknow: Several political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati, on Sunday wished the people of the state on the occasion of Chhath Puja. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees and people of the state on the great festival of Sun worship and folk faith 'Chhath'! It is (my) wish that the entire world should be illuminated with the light of happiness, prosperity and good fortune with the holy blessings of Lord Bhaskar and Chhathi Maiya. Jai Chhathi Maiya!," Adityanath said in a post on X.

Former state chief minister Mayawati while wishing the people of the state on the occasion of Chhath Puja said she prays to nature that she fulfils everyone's wishes for a better life. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the countrymen on Chhath Puja/festival. On this occasion, we pray to nature that she fulfills everyone's wishes for a better life," she said in a post on X.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also extended their greetings to the people of the state. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the entire country and people of the state on Chhath Puja, the holy festival of worship of Sun God and folk faith. May Lord Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya keep you all healthy, provide you with health and bless you with happiness, prosperity and prosperity," Maurya said in a post on X.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the entire country and people of the state on the holy festival of worship of Sun God and folk faith," Pathak wrote on the social media platform. Extending Chhath greetings to the people of the state, Aam Aadmi Party leader Shekhar Dixit said in a post on X, "Best wishes on the occasion of Chhath Puja, the great festival of folk faith. May Lord Surya always illuminate your life with his energy and may his blessings always be upon you."

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit also wished the people on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The four-day festival, in which worshipers, both men and women, fast and pay obeisance to the deity on the last two days, began on Friday with 'nahai-khai' in which devotees usually bath at ghats and perform Chhath rituals.