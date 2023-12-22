CLASS V BOY IN UP DIES WHILE EMULATING LIFE SAVING TECHNIQUE IN REELS ACCIDENTALLY HANGS HIMSELF TO DEATH

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh): An 11-year-old boy lost his life while attempting to emulate a move he had seen on ‘reels’ on social media. The class five student of a local school in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur area accidentally hung himself in his house on Thursday, in an attempt to mimic an act he had seen on videos online. The family lives in Rabindranath Tagore Nagar in the district.

According to his father, the boy returned from school on Thursday afternoon and was engrossed in watching reels on his mobile phone.

Captivated by these full-screen vertical videos, the young lad attempted to mimic the life-saving technique he had seen, using a makeshift noose made from his mother's scarf, leading to his accidental death.

The boy was rushed to the local hospital where duty doctor, Dr Tarun Pal, declared him dead after a thorough examination.

The family, however, did not inform the police about the loss of the child. The police learnt about the incident through social media and counselled the parents who were averse to an autopsy.

The deceased boy was the eldest among two brothers and a sister. SP Hamirpur, Deeksha Sharma, said that an examination of the phone has revealed him being active on YouTube before he performed the act.

In the reel he had watched online, a child was seen using a handkerchief making a noose of sorts and acting as if he hung himself and, in the end, emerged unscathed saying ‘dekha mujhe kuch nahi hua (see nothing has happened to me).

Disclaimer: Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences'

Helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.