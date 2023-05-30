CLASS 10 GIRL STUDENTS DEATH AT SUNBEAM SCHOOL AYODHYA NEW FOOTAGE SHOWS SCHOOL STAFFER REMOVING BODY CLEANING BLOOD STAINS

Ayodhya: A new twist has come to light in the viral video showing a class 10 girl student falling from the terrace of the building of Sunbeam School in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya with new footage showing the school guard removing the girl's body and cleaning the blood stains from it. The incident happened on the morning of Friday May 26 when the class 10 girl student living in Cantt Kotwali area died under suspicious circumstances after allegedly falling from the terrace of the school.

A CCTV footage of the girl seen falling on the ground also surfaced. While the school authorities maintained that the girl fell off the swing, her parents alleged foul play. The relatives of the girl student have filed a case against school manager Brijesh Yadav, principal Rashmi Bhatia, physical teacher Abhishek Kanojia while alleging it as a case of gangrape and murder.

Also read: Woman 'kidnapped' by auto driver dies at hospital in Telangana's Khammam; family alleges rape and murder

The SIT formed by Ayodhya Police in the case has detained all three in the case besides another suspect in the case. The SIT also took statements of 20 staff and students present in the school on the day of the incident. Sources said that a new CCTV footage has emerged in the case giving a new twist to the case.

It is said that the school staffer had cleaned the blood stains from the place where the student had fallen. The staffer is also seen in the new CCTV footage removing the body from the spot. The SIT has re-examined the CCTV footage in the presence of family members. Sources said that the police have recovered the girl's mobile and spectacles from the second floor of the school 15 hours after the incident.

CO City Shailendra Singh, who is leading the SIT's probe, said that they are looking at all the aspects in the case. Further investigation into the case is on, he said.