CIVIC BODY POLLS CLASH ERUPTS AT BJP OFFICE IN UPS GHAZIABAD OVER DISTRIBUTION OF TICKETS

New DelhiGhaziabad The Bharatiya Janata Party workers created a ruckus at the party office in Uttar Pradesh s Ghaziabad on Monday over the distribution of tickets for the upcoming civic body polls A group of BJP leaders alleged that they were not provided tickets to contest the civic body elections at the behest of a leader The situation turned ugly when BJP workers began fighting with each other Several senior leaders were present at the party office when the commotion started Sahibabad s BJP MLA Sunil Sharma was also sitting inside the party office The BJP workers began fighting among themselves in front of the senior leaders The BJP workers were found kicking punching and slapping each other Someone made a video of the incident also Also read CongressBJP workers clash near RSS headquarters in NagpurA section of BJP workers was alleging that Khoda municipality chairperson Reena Bhati was responsible for denying tickets to the candidates She was responsible for withholding the tickets of deserving candidates to contest the elections Dictatorship and under table deal was adopted while distributing tickets the protesting BJP workers alleged The ruckus started when BJP s mayoral candidate Sunita Dayal left the party office to file her nomination paper Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak also accompanied her Whereas unperturbed by the incident at the party office Ghaziabad mayoral candidate Sunita Dayal said We believe in Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas seeking everybody s help and achieving progress in society We will win the civic body election by a record margin A large number of councillors will be elected in this election I always worked for the people of Ghaziabad since the early days