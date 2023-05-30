Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered a revolver from a passenger's handbag at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here on Monday. The incident took place when the passenger identified as Guatam Chaudhary had arrived at the airport to board a New Delhi-bound flight.

CISF officials posted at the Airport said Chaudhary, a resident of Sigra area of Varanasi, had come the airport to catch a flight to New Delhi. According to the Airport's Senior Commandant Ajay Kumar they found the revolver in the hand-bag of Guatam during screening at the main terminal building of the airport. After recovering the revolver, the CISF officials questioned Chaudhary, who was barred from flying. CISF officials later handed him over to the officials of the Phulpur police station. "We also informed senior airport officials about the incident," CISF officials said.

Police officials said that during interrogation Gautam accepted his mistake of carrying the 'licensed revolver'. "The youth informed us that it was his licensed revolver and in a haste he forgot the licence at his residence. However, immediately he showed the revolver's licence on his cell phone. We then asked him to furnish a physical copy of the license. His family members brought the physical copy on Monday night. After screening the licence thoroughly, he was let off from the police station on Tuesday morning," a senior official of Phulpur police station said. Following this, Gautam on Tuesday booked another flight for New Delhi and departed for his destination.