Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): In its ongoing efforts to boost fish production and create a balance in the aquatic ecosystem, the Uttar Pradesh fisheries department organised a river ranching programme at Sant Ravidas Ghat of Ganga on Tuesday. During the event, Union Minister for Fisheries, Livestock and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala said that river ranching of state fish Chitala will be carried out to boost its population as it is on the verge of extinction in the state.

The event also aims to balance the aquatic ecosystem and keep River Ganga free from micro pollutants. Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Dr. Sanjay Kumar Nishad also participated in the event. The river ranching event here released over one lakh Chitala fish into the Ganga. Sanjay Kumar Nishad said that with this programme, the endangered Chitala can be saved from the endangered category. The initiative will also increase the income of fish farmers. Over one lakh Chitala fish were released under the 'Chitala conservation and promotion Project', Sanjay added.

He also said that under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, projects worth more than Rs 1000 crore were operational or under constrcution in the state. Under the Mukhyamantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, the Uttar Pradesh government is running two projects including establishment of fish seed banks in every Gram Sabha. This will increase the income of fish farmers and provided self employment opportunities.

Prashant Sharma , Director Fisheries said, "River ranching event is being conducted for the promotion and conservation of state fish Chitala after it was included in the category of 'near threatened' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The programme will help in creating ecological balance besides promoting the growth of the fish."

Several schemes were launched by the fisheries department to boost fish production in the state. Under the Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana, a grant of Rs 8.5 crore has been distributed to 650 fish farmers so far. Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana was implemented in the state to provide grants to the fish farmers of village community ponds.

Nishad Raj Boat Scheme has also been implemented by the Uttar Pradesh government. Under this scheme, there is a provision to give 1865 boats to fish farmers and fishermen. Fishermen Welfare Fund of Rs 25 crore has been set up by the Fisheries Department, under which there is a provision of grant for the poor fishermen community in 12 projects.

