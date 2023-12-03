CHINESE NATIONAL ARRESTED IN UP FOR ATTEMPT TO CROSS INDO NEPAL BORDER ILLEGALLY

Bahraich (UP): A Chinese national woman was arrested at Rupaideha here after she was caught crossing the enter Indo-Nepal border illegally, officials said. The woman, who was allegedly trying to illegally cross the border to enter Nepal disguised as a Buddhish monk, was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel on Saturday, they added.

According to a senior official of the SSB, the woman had Nepalese visa on her Chinese passport, valid from November 19, 2023, to February 16, 2024 in Nepal that confirmed her arrival at the Tribhuvan Airport in Nepal. Investigations are underway to ascertain the purpose of her entry into and exit from India. Details of her travel in India is also being probed, the official said.

The SSB has lodged a case under Section 4(A) of the Foreigners Act against the Chinese woman at the Rupaideha police station and the accused is being interrogated, the official added. SSB Commandant GS Adawat told PTI on Sunday that the woman raised suspicion after she attempted to cross into Nepal in the guise of a Buddhist monk.