Mathura: In a remarkable turn of events, the Government Railway Police (GRP) successfully recovered a two-year-old girl who was abducted from Mathura Junction a staggering 10 months ago. The child was found begging under a tree near Bhuteshwar railway station, sparking hope in the hearts of her distraught family. Alongside this heart-warming rescue, the authorities apprehended five individuals connected to the heinous crime of child abduction and trafficking.

The harrowing incident unfolded on the chilly night of January 7, 2023, when a mother was resting at Mathura Junction with her precious two-year-old child. At the stroke of midnight, a sinister criminal stealthily kidnapped the little girl. The terrified mother immediately reported the abduction, leading to the registration of a case against an unidentified perpetrator at the GRP police station.

Launching an extensive and unrelenting investigation, the police officers meticulously combed through the surveillance footage captured by the station's CCTV cameras. However, despite their tenacious efforts, the child remained missing, casting a shadow of despair over her family.

Fast forward ten agonising months, and a glimmer of hope emerged. The police located the missing toddler begging under a tree near Bhuteshwar railway station within the district. The girl was rescued, and the wheels of justice were set in motion.

Subsequently, the law enforcement agencies apprehended five individuals, comprising three men and two women, believed to be associated with the reprehensible act. The arrested suspects were allegedly part of a child abduction and trafficking ring that operated by abducting innocent children from railway and bus stations and compelling them into begging within the city.