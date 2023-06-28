CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE CASE LONDON COURT AWARDS SIX YEAR IMPRISONMENT TO AGRA DOCTOR

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) : A court in London has recently sentenced Dr Kabir Garg, a psychiatrist, who hails from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, to six years of imprisonment. The Woolwich Crown Court found Dr Garg guilty on eight counts in a child sexual abuse case and pronounced the sentence.

The National Crime Agency London was investigating 'The Annex', a site related to child sexual abuse operated on the dark web browser. It was moderated by Dr. Garg, who was residing in South London. Pictures and videos related to child sexual abuse were shared on the website. The probe agency had raided a flat in South London in November 2022.

The National Crime Agency London found a laptop from the flat, in which the site was open. They seized the laptop and found 7000 photos and videos related to child sexual abuse. They had also found articles on child sexual abuse written by Dr Garg.

The investigating agency said the doctor was well aware of the effects of sexual abuse on the mind and brain of the children. In January 2023, Dr. Kabir Garg had pleaded guilty before the court. The court convicted Dr Garg for promoting sexual exploitation of children, making and distributing child pornography and possession of prohibited photographs.

Dr Kabir Garg is son of well-known psychiatrist from Agra. He completed his MBBS and MD from the King George's Medical University in Lucknow, had migrated to London in 2018. Before that he had worked with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru. This is not the first that a doctor from Agra has been sentenced by a court in a foreign country. In April 2005, Dr. Akhil Bansal was arrested in the United States for smuggling drugs and was later sentenced by the court there.

