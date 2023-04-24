CHILD DIES AFTER STRAY DOG ATTACK IN MORADABAD UTTAR PRADESH

Moradabad UP A sevenyearold child died after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh Locals said that the incident occurred in the district s Rustampur Khas village on Sunday morningThe child identified as Savendra was taking tea with his elder sister to his parents On their way back suddenly a pack of stray dogs surrounded him Seeing this his sister raised an alarm and tried to alert the villagers who rushed to the boy s rescue armed with sticks and rodsBut by the time the dogs pounced on him leaving him with grievous injuries After chasing away the dogs the villagers rushed the critically injured boy to the CHC Bilari However the doctors there declared him brought deadAlso Read Threemonthold baby girl mauled to death by stray dogs in UP s AligarhThe grieving family members of the boy accused the local administration of doing precious little to address the issue Speaking to reporters they demanded that the stray dogs be removed from the village immediately They further alleged that the pack of stray dogs which attacked Savendra have become so aggressive that villagers walk on the streets with sticks in hand The incident generated severe discontent among villagers against the district administration They said that even as the number of stray dogs in Moradabad had reached a whooping 50000 no concrete steps were being taken to address the issueThey further alleged that a pack of dogs which mostly loiter near the roadside have become so aggressive that earlier they used to attack buffaloes and goats but now they are attacking children Our repeated appeals to the administration have fallen on deaf ears locals said