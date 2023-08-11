Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): As many as 18 children, aged 8 to 14 years, were rescued from an unregistered madrasa in Para on Thursday. The State Commission for Child Rights Protection, acting upon a tip-off provided by a Delhi-based non-profit organisation, rescued the children and apprehended one adult male. The information was provided by NGO Mission Mukti.

According to official sources, initially, six children along with a cleric were apprehended who were en route to Takiya Wali Masjid located in Sadrauna, under the Para police station area limits. Upon investigation, additional 12 children were found already in the madrasa, reportedly brought from Bihar by the same individual.

Dr Suchita Chaturvedi, a member of the State Child Rights Protection Commission said, "We received information from a Delhi-based NGO, Mission Mukti about a private bus travelling from Bihar to Lucknow and the children were being taken to a madrasa. the team of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and Child Line traced the bus and stopped it. Six children and a Maulvi were apprehended from the bus. Upon interrogation, the Mulvi said that the children were being taken to get admission in the madrasa of Takiya Wali Masjid located in Sadrauna."

Chaturvedi further said, "The unregistered madrasa was investigated by Commission member Shyam Tripathi, Inspector Minority Division Gayasuddin Khan and Director of Child Line Dr Sangeeta Sharma. Additional 12 children were found in the madrasa. The Maulvi even failed to produce the consent letters given by the parents. The rescue teams successfully located the children and presented them before the Child Welfare Commission."

Currently, the rescued children are housed in government shelters and efforts are being made to establish contact with their parents. An FIR has also been launched and further investigations are underway, Chaturvedi added.

