Lucknow: A fugitive constable posted in the Chhattisgarh Armed Police was recruited by the Uttar Pradesh Police as he had reportedly faked his death and changed his name, the police said on Thursday. According to sources, he changed his name, passed high school and intermediate, and was selected as a constable in the 2015 recruitment of the UP Police.

Sources said that after working for three years as a constable when a complaint was lodged against him during his posting in Mathura, the investigation revealed his fraud. The Recruitment Board then lodged a case against the accused youth in the Hussainganj police station. After being declared a fugitive, he declared himself dead and changed his name.

An FIR has been registered at Hussainganj police station by Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar Jaiswal of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. According to the FIR, Manoj Kumar, a resident of the Raya police station area of Mathura, was selected for the post of constable in the police recruitment in 2015. Later, due to alleged corruption, he was sacked by the police department.

In 2018, an anonymous letter reached Mathura SP claiming that constable Manoj Kumar is a 'fugitive' constable of Chhattisgarh Police. His real name is Sumit Kumar and was recruited by the Chhattisgarh Armed Police. After being declared a fugitive, Sumit (Manoj) faked his death in Chhattisgarh. After this, he got a job in the UP Police taking a new name.

He then reached Uttar Pradesh from Chhattisgarh and passed high school and intermediate examinations posing as Manoj Kumar. In 2015, he participated in constable recruitment exam of Uttar Pradesh Police and was selected based on merit. After Mathura Superintendent of Police received the complaint letter, a two-member committee was formed a departmental inquiry was conducted and the allegations were found to be true.