Lucknow: CBSE Class 12 students in Uttar Pradesh do not need to study the chapter on the Mughal rule in India as that portion has now been left out from their NCERT textbook. Portions about Mughal courts have been omitted from the NCERT's new class 12 history textbooks going by the latest "syllabus rationalisation" exercise in which certain portions which were "overlapping" and "irrelevant" were done away with.

Speaking to PTI Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "We teach our students using NCERT books...whatever is there in the revised edition will be followed." The Additional Chief Secretary (basic and secondary education) Deepak Kumar also confirmed the development. "We follow NCERT books and whatever is available in the revised edition, we will follow it in state schools from 2023-24 session," Kumar told PTI. Some other state boards also follow NCERT textbooks.

The NCERT had stated that the content of the textbooks has been rationalised. Some of the content overlapped with similar content in other subjects in the same class or the same subject in lower or higher classes. Moreover, content that is easily accessible to students and do not need to be taught by teachers or can be learnt from peers has been removed.

It should be mentioned in this regard that the topic of 'Gujarat Riots' was also removed from the chapter 'Recent Developments in Indian Politics' from the class 12 political science textbook. The mention of the National Human Rights Commission report on the 2002 Gujarat violence and Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee's "raj dharma" remark has also been dropped. Moreover, a poem on Dalit movement was also one of the notable exclusions from the political science syllabus.