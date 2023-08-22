CHANDRAYAAN 3 LUNAR LANDING UTTAR PRADESH GOVT TO SHOW LIVE TELECAST TO STUDENTS AT SCHOOLS

Lucknow: As countdown begins for the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander module, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to keep the schools open beyond the official timing to show the live telecast of the landing of the lunar mission on the moon on Aug. 23, to the children in all the primary and upper primary schools of the state, sources said.

It is learnt that Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand has issued instructions to the authorities to keep the schools open from 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm on August 23. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the third edition of the lunar mission comprising of the lander and rover will make a soft landing on the surface of the moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday Aug. 23.

In the directive by the UP Director General School Education the Basic Education Officers of all the districts and the Principals of the District Education and Training Institutes have been asked to ensure the opening of the schools at the scheduled timing to show the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 mission landing to the students.

In his directive, the Director General School Education said that India's quest for space exploration has reached a remarkable milestone with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which is set to land on the Moon. He said that the even marked an important step for Indian science, engineering, technology and industry.

He said the students should also become witnesses of this historic moment. Chandrayaan-3's moon landing will be telecast live on ISRO's website and ISRO's official YouTube channel and DD National. Officials said that the event will not only foster curiosity, but also kindle in the minds of our youth a passion for exploration in space.