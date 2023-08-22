Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing: Uttar Pradesh govt to show live telecast to students at schools
Published: 2 hours ago
Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing: Uttar Pradesh govt to show live telecast to students at schools
Published: 2 hours ago
Lucknow: As countdown begins for the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander module, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to keep the schools open beyond the official timing to show the live telecast of the landing of the lunar mission on the moon on Aug. 23, to the children in all the primary and upper primary schools of the state, sources said.
It is learnt that Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand has issued instructions to the authorities to keep the schools open from 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm on August 23. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the third edition of the lunar mission comprising of the lander and rover will make a soft landing on the surface of the moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday Aug. 23.
-
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2023
🇮🇳Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon 🌖on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.
Thanks for the wishes and positivity!
Let’s continue experiencing the journey together
as the action unfolds LIVE at:
ISRO Website https://t.co/osrHMk7MZL
YouTube… pic.twitter.com/zyu1sdVpoE
Also read: Success of Chandrayaan-3 will make India global power: Former ISRO scientist Manish Purohit
In the directive by the UP Director General School Education the Basic Education Officers of all the districts and the Principals of the District Education and Training Institutes have been asked to ensure the opening of the schools at the scheduled timing to show the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 mission landing to the students.
In his directive, the Director General School Education said that India's quest for space exploration has reached a remarkable milestone with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which is set to land on the Moon. He said that the even marked an important step for Indian science, engineering, technology and industry.
-
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023
Here are the images of
Lunar far side area
captured by the
Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB
He said the students should also become witnesses of this historic moment. Chandrayaan-3's moon landing will be telecast live on ISRO's website and ISRO's official YouTube channel and DD National. Officials said that the event will not only foster curiosity, but also kindle in the minds of our youth a passion for exploration in space.