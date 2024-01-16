CHAMPAT RAI THANKS UP GOVT FOR PINK AUTO SERVICE AHEAD OF PRAN PRATISTHA

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Champat Rai, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary, on Tuesday thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for starting Pink auto service in Ayodhya. "This vehicle, free from any pollution, provided by the UP government, is for the people of Ayodhya. This is an appreciable step," Champat Rai told ANI.

The state transport department has started the service of a new-design electric auto to help commuters visit various religious programmes in the city, as the preparation for the 'Pran Pratistha ceremony' of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya is underway. According to the supervisor of the auto service, two types of electric auto, white and pink, have started in the city. White autos are driven by men, whereas women run the pink vehicles. These electric autos will help commuters visit various religious programmes in the city, said the officials.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting on January 16.

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honor all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure. More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees. According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj soil excavated from the temple will be bestowed upon the guests, serving as a cherished memento.