CENTENARY CELEBRATION KARNATAKA BANK TO OPEN 915TH BRANCH IN AYODHYA

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Bank, a pioneer in India's banking sector with a rich legacy dating back to 1924, is delighted to announce the upcoming grand inauguration of its 915th branch with a mini-lobby in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The event is scheduled to take place at 11:30 am on Thursday (January 11, 2024), at the Karnataka Bank ground floor, Choti Devkali Complex, Ram Path Road, Beside Choti Devkali Mandir, Ayodhya.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by Shri Champath Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra. At the event, Srikrishnan H, Managing Director & CEO, Karnataka Bank, will light the lamp and Shekhar Rao, Executive Director of Karnataka Bank, will inaugurate the Mini e-Lobby. On the eve of the occasion, Srikrishnan H said, "We're extremely happy to announce that we'll be starting our branch in the Holy City of Ayodhya, which is enthroned on the global heritage map. Now, with world-class infrastructure, Ayodhya has emerged as a perfect destination for cultural preservation and attracts tourists from all over the world.

With 100 years of trusted and customer-friendly heritage, Karnataka Bank will now provide superior banking services to the citizens and tourists of Ayodhya. Shekhar Rao said, "We're delighted that we'll be opening our bank's new branch in Ayodhya, the Holy Birthplace of Lord Sri Rama. This momentous occasion of starting our Ayodhya branch coincides with the imminent inauguration of the Sri Rama Temple. It symbolizes our commitment to economic prosperity and community development. Our Ayodhya branch will offer innovative digital banking services, thereby providing our customers with seamless and efficient financial services.

"We look forward to serving the people of Ayodhya with dedication, integrity and vision to contribute to the growth and prosperity of this historic city. "The ceremony promises to be a significant chapter in the bank's illustrious history, marking not only the opening of a new branch, but also bearing testimony to the bank's century-long commitment to financial inclusion and customer satisfaction." Karnataka Bank, having completed a century of dedicated service, stands tall as a reputable and robust financial institution. Headquartered in Mangaluru, Karnataka, the bank caters to a diverse range of segments--including Retail, MSME, SME, Agri and Corporate--offering a comprehensive suite of products, such as Trade Finance, Foreign Exchange, Remittances and NRI services.

The bank's unwavering commitment to embracing technological advancements has ensured its relevance to the ever-evolving digital financial landscape. Karnataka Bank remains a trusted and reliable financial institution and this new branch in Ayodhya is a testament to its continued growth and commitment to serving the community.