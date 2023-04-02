Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A new CCTV footage of 25-year-old Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, who was found dead in a hotel room, has surfaced where she was seen dancing as she waits for an escalator with a few people. The police recovered the CCTV footage from Somendra Residency Hotel and the man accompanying Dubey was identified as Sandeep Singh.

The police had earlier interrogated Sandeep and he will be interrogated again after the CCTV footage came out on Sunday. The video is reportedly from March 25 that is one day before Dubey's mysterious death. The police registered a case against Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and two others, including Samar's brother Sanjay Singh.

On Saturday afternoon, Dubey's mother, Madhu informed the police about the man, who had organised the party on March 25 in the Lahartara area of Varanasi. Hours before Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey died by suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi, the Bhojpuri actress came live on Instagram and was seen breaking down.

In the live stream, the actress can be seen covering her mouth and crying. She was found hanging in a hotel room in the Sarnath area of Uttar Pradesh on March 26. Dubey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, had come to Varanasi for shooting a film and was staying in the hotel under Sarnath police station limits. When Dubey did not come out of the room till late morning, the hotel staff on the insistence of her colleagues opened the door of her room using a master key.