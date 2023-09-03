Kanpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Army personnel in alleged 'Cell Towers on Wheels' corruption case that had come to the fore in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh.

The CBI registered a case against Brigadier Naveen Singh, Lt Col RP Ram, Col Dushyant Singh, M/s Indus Towers Ltd and an unknown person for alleged corruption in setting up of "Cell Towers on Wheels' in the Cantonment area of Kanpur.

- This is a developing story. More details will follow.