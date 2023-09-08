Lucknow: Samajawadi candidate Sudhakar Singh is racing ahead of his rival BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan, the latest bypolls trends shows. Singh has garnered 54,963 votes against Chauhan, who has managed to get 35,935 votes so far. In the process Singh is leading by 19,028 against his opponent.

Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi assembly seat was held on September 5. The seat fell vacant after SP's Dara Singh Chauhan resigned to join the BJP. The contest was between BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan and SP candidate Sudhakar Singh. The Congress extended its support to the SP, while the BSP decided to stay away from the election.

For the byelection, meanwhile, the BJP fielded Chauhan, while Sudhakar Singh was the SP's candidate. The Congress opted to support the Samajwadi candidate, while former chief minister Maywati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), too, did not field its candidate.

The BJP candidates from Boxanagar and Dhanpur won their respective seats giving the party an early edge over rival parties as counting for bypolls, which marks the first electoral battle between the BJP and the INDIA bloc got underway on Friday. The Congress candidate from Kerala Chandy Oommen is leading while BJP's Tapasi Roy is surging ahead in West Bengal, according to latest trends.BJP candidate Parwati Dass is leading from Bageshwar in Uttarakhand. All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) candidate Yashoda Devi is leading from Dumri in Jharkhand, and BJP candidate Bindu Debnath from Dhupguri in West Bengal is leading, as per the information released on the official website of the Election Commission.