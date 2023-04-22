Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh Seven passengers were killed and more than 40 injured in a road accident as a passenger bus collided with a truck in the Ayodhya Kotwali region of Lucknow Gorakhpur highway on Friday According to police officials the private bus which was coming from Ayodhya was taking a turn on the highway to move towards Ambedkarnagar when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite sideThe impact of the accident was so intense that the truck overturned as a result and the bus got buried under it As per the Ayodhya Chief Medical Officer Dr Ajay Raja seven people have died in the accident and more than 40 have been injured Rescue operations are still ongoing he mentionedAlso read Uttarakhand 2 die 22 injured after bus falls into gorge on MussoorieDehradun roadDistrict Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI that more than a dozen ambulances have been deployed to cater to the injured Kumar said that the district officials are still evacuating those passengers who are stuck in the crashed vehicle Reacting to the incident Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief on Twitter He directed the district administration to take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment UPCM myogiadityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in district Ayodhya Wishing peace to the departed soul the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately and provide them proper treatment and speed up the relief work Also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured the Chief Minister s office tweeted With Agency inputs