BULL ATTACK IN ATRAULI TAKES AWAY LIFE OF FARMER SPREADS PANIC IN SURROUNDING AREAS

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) : A 63-year-old farmer died while returning home from his farm in a bull attack on Thursday night in the Chandauli village of Atrauli area here.

Family members rushed the farmer to the JN Medical College but doctors declared him dead. Police conducted a post-mortem of the deceased and handed over the body to the family.

As per police sources, the deceased farmer, Omprakash was on his way home from the fields when a bull trapped him in its horns, attacked him multiple times and thrashed him to death.

His brother Rajesh Kumar said that his family members rushed to the spot after receiving information and even alerted the police but it was too late.

This sudden incident of bull attack has spread panic and terror in the region with people getting scared of stepping out at night. Last week, in Bihar's Dhanori village, bull terror grappled the district as a 70-year-old was attacked by the bovine. He was taken to a local hospital but died during treatment.