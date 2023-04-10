BSP WILL NOT GIVE TICKET TO ATIQ AHMADS FAMILY ANNOUNCES PARTY CHIEF MAYAWATI

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Monday announced that the party would not give a ticket to Atiq Ahmad's family in the upcoming urban body polls. Addressing a press conference, BSP leader Mayawati said that her party will not give the ticket to Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen in Mayoral polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about the Mayoral ticket in Prayagraj, Mayawati said, "Whatever facts have come to the fore so far through the media regarding the murder of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj, the name of Atiq wife's was involved in the incident. Our party will not give tickets to Atiq's wife or any other member of his family." Meanwhile, The BSP supremo has demanded the government and other officials conduct the urban body polls with a ballot paper and not with EVMs.

Earlier, the BSP President said that BSP leader Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmad, will be expelled if found guilty in the Umesh Pal murder case. Taking to Twitter, she then wrote that taking serious cognizance of the Umesh Pal murder case, BSP has decided that Mrs. Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmed, will be expelled from the party as soon as they are proven guilty in the investigation. Umesh Pal was shot dead on February 24 outside his home in Uttar Pradeh's Prayagraj. A case was registered against Atiq Ahmad, his wife Shaista Parveen, brother Ashraf, two sons, aides Ghulam and Guddu Muslim and nine others based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal.