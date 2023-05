Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday congratulated the Centre for the inauguration of the new Parliament building and said it should be used in the interest of the country.

"Congratulations to the Centre on the inauguration of the new Parliament House today. It would be appropriate that this new building should be used in the interest of the country and its people as per the humanitarian thoughts of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and the noble intention of the holy Constitution made by him," she said in a Tweet in Hindi.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, who had received an invitation for the inauguration ceremony, could not make it to the occasion, citing other commitments. Earlier on May 25, Mayawati had called the opposition parties' boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "unfair" and welcomed the opening.

Nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP, and AAP, on Wednesday, announced their boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi, saying that they find no value in the new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out." The new Parliament was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday who described it as an "immortalised" moment in the country's development journey, asserting it will mark the dawn of a self-reliant and developed India which will also inspire the progress of other nations.

The Congress, however, launched a scathing attack on PM Modi saying a "self-glorifying authoritarian PM with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures" opened the new complex.

